ago football

WATCH: Catching up with Cal DB coach Tre Watson during the bye week

Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Reporter
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

Cal is into its first bye week of the season, and the Bears are getting an opportunity to regroup after coming out on the losing end of a game for the first time this season last Saturday.

The loss to Florida State mostly went well for the defense, but some minor lapses ultimately made the difference in the 14-9 contest.

One group that has shined in all four games this season for the Bears is the secondary.

Cal currently remains atop the interceptions list among all FBS teams through the first four games, and the Bears are tied for third with 11 total takeaways this year.

Defensive back coaches Tre Watson and Terrence Brown head up the secondary group for the Bears, and we caught up with Watson to discuss the success of his group so far this year.

We also took some time in our one-on-one interview with Watson to break down the play of several veterans including Nohl Williams, Craig Woodson and Miles Williams plus look ahead to next week's big matchup with Miami.

You can watch the full interview below:

