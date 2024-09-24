Cal is into its first bye week of the season, and the Bears are getting an opportunity to regroup after coming out on the losing end of a game for the first time this season last Saturday.

The loss to Florida State mostly went well for the defense, but some minor lapses ultimately made the difference in the 14-9 contest.

One group that has shined in all four games this season for the Bears is the secondary.

Cal currently remains atop the interceptions list among all FBS teams through the first four games, and the Bears are tied for third with 11 total takeaways this year.