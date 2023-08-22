Tuesday marked the final day of training camp for Cal, and after a day off the team will begin to turn its attention toward the season opener against North Texas. The Bears held one of their longest practices of camp Tuesday giving the team an opportunity to work on more drills and get another opportunity for 1-on-1 situations plus the usual team work.

You can see what the final day of training camp looked like during the early part of practice in the clips below highlighting many of the 1-on-1 drills.

Watch the video below:



