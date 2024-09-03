Cal's coaching staff has had a couple days to review the film of its opener, and the Bears have already returned to work to begin preparations for their upcoming road trip to Auburn. Tuesday, head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to wrap up what he saw after watching film of the 31-13 win over UC Davis plus provide an injury update on star running back Jaydn Ott and other players in addition to his thoughts on this week's opponent.

Bears coordinators Mike Bloesch and Peter Sirmon also met with reporters Tuesday to discuss their respective sides of the ball coming out of last weekend's victory. Bloesch pointed to his offense needing to do a better job of meeting the standard set by the program while Sirmon took some time to dive into how his defense can bottle up the success it had in the second half in Saturday's victory.