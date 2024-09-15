Advertisement
Published Sep 15, 2024
WATCH: Cal's postgame press conference after 31-10 win over SDSU
Matt Moreno  •  GoldenBearReport
Reporter
Cal is now 3-0 after taking down San Diego State on Saturday night in the final game before the start of ACC play for the Bears. The 31-10 win over the Aztecs did not come without its hurdles for Cal, however.

After the game, head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to review what he saw in the third win of the season for the Bears.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza and running back Jaivian Thomas accounted for a bulk of the offensive production for Cal on Saturday, and they each took time to speak about their roles in the victory after the game.

Plus, it was another dominant effort for the Cal defense in Week 3, and starting inside linebacker Cade Uluave broke down what stood out on his side of the ball in the win over SDSU.

