WATCH: Cal's Justin Wilcox, Nohl Williams preview LA Bowl after practice

Cal hosted an open practice Sunday at El Camino College giving fans a chance to look at the team ahead of this week's LA Bowl. After practice, head coach Justin Wilcox spoke with reporters about the quarterback position for the Bears heading into the bowl game, detailed his recent staff changes and looked ahead to the matchup with UNLV at SoFi Stadium.

Cornerback Nohl Williams is making a homecoming this week and will face his former team Wednesday night. He spoke with the media following Sunday's practice about the journey he's taken to this moment and what it will mean to wrap things up against the Rebels at SoFi.