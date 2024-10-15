WATCH: Cal's coordinators, players preview Week 8 contest with NC State

Cal is moving on into the second half of the season following their third consecutive loss over the weekend. Now the Bears must regroup and welcome in a new face to Berkeley as NC State travels across the country to square off with Cal after dropping its last two matchups this season.

Eight points are all that separate Cal from a 6-0 record this season, and that has given the team reason for optimism that the second half of the schedule will look different than the first six games.

Tuesday, coordinators Mike Bloesch and Peter Sirmon spoke with reporters about where things stand on their respective sides of the ball entering this week's matchup with the Wolfpack.