It could end up as the answer to a trivia question down the line. Fernando Mendoza will be the answer to the question, who played quarterback for Cal in final Pac-12 regular season game? Saturday's contest for the Bears against UCLA is a bittersweet one for the longtime California foes.

There is a long history between the two teams, so maybe it is only fitting they close out the last regular season for the conference that will be disbanding next year.

Wednesday, Mendoza gave his thoughts on leading the Bears into this week's matchup, his outlook for the team's chances at playing in a bowl game plus more.

Watch his full availability from Wednesday in this video provided by Cal Athletics below: