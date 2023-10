Cal came up just short in a 50-49 loss to No. 24 USC on Saturday as a late 2-point conversion failed for the Bears. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza kept pace with defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and finished his third career start with 292 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns through the air to go along with 48 yards on the ground and two rushing scores.

On defense, inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr again helped guide the Bears as he finished with 7 tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a key fumble recovery in the loss.

Hear from both players as they met with reporters after Saturday's game against the Trojans to reflect on their performances and break down how the matchup played out in their postgame press conferences below: