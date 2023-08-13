The defensive back unit wasn't pleased with how it performed Sunday despite having a dominant week prior to the 10th day of practice. Newcomer Patrick McMorris and returner Jeremiah Earby spoke with us about what they saw during Sunday's practice and where things stand entering a busy week for the Bears.

Meanwhile, Washington transfer receiver Taj Davis continues to showcase his abilities as a playmaker so far through 10 days of camp. Golden Bear Report caught up with him after Sunday's practice to discuss his transition to Cal, his thoughts on camp so far and his expectations for the upcoming season.

Watch all those interviews in the videos below: