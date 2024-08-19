WATCH: Cal players talk after Day 16 of training camp
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Cal hit the road Monday and left Berkeley searching for some heat in its final week of training camp. The Bears held their first of two practices in the Sacramento area Monday afternoon giving the players a different venue to work on Day 16 of camp.
Afterward, camp upstarts Nyziah Hunter and Isaiah Crosby spoke with Golden Bear Report about their development in the last few weeks and the outlook for the fall as the season approaches.
In addition to chatting with the Bears receiver and defensive back, we caught up with outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch who has continued to emerge as a top rotation player at his position this offseason.
The sophomore spoke with us about his development in Year 2 and a variety of other topics.
Watch that one-on-one interview from Day 16 below, and if you're not subscribed to Golden Bear Report you can join now and get 60% off the first year of a new annual subscription. Click this link for more details!
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news