PASADENA, Calif. — Cal came away with a big victory to close out its time in the Pac-12 Saturday night with a 33-7 win over UCLA in the final regular season game for the Bears. The victory over the Bruins propels Cal to bowl eligibility as the team ran its winning streak to three games.

Afterward, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, receiver Jeremiah Hunter, inside linebacker Cade Uluave and outside linebacker David Reese all spoke with reporters about the victory, what it means to the Bears, the end of Cal's time in the Pac-12 and much more.

Watch each of the media sessions from the Rose Bowl below: