There were very few smiles Wednesday as Cal's player representatives spoke with reporters one day after Bears coaches did the same. Quarterback Sam Jackson, running back Jaydn Ott, offensive lineman Brian Driscoll and defensive lineman Brett Johnson all spoke with reporters to look ahead to Saturday's matchup with SEC opponent Auburn.

Wednesday's media session held a more serious tone as player after player brought up Cal's confidence heading into the matchup.

Hear from all four players in the videos below: