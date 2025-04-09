WATCH: Cal players discuss the final week of spring ball on Day 13

Cal is now going through its final week of spring practice ahead of Saturday's showcase to wrap up the 15-practice schedule. The Bears continue to put together their new offense under Bryan Harsin and fine tune their defense with some new pieces in the mix on both sides of the ball.

Wednesday, Golden Bear Report caught up with a few members of the team making some noise so far this spring to get their thoughts on how the spring has gone for them and to shed some light on the process working towards the upcoming season.

Freshman defensive back Aiden Manutai should still be in high school, but he graduated early to get on campus with the Bears and has been able to earn plenty of praise from his coaches already.

We caught up with the safety from Hawaii to discuss his adjustment to the college game, his practice battle with Jaron Sagapolutele and more.