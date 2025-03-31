WATCH: Cal OC Bryan Harsin talks on Day 8 of spring practice

Bryan Harsin is one of the new faces around the Cal football offices, and he is bringing a different system to the Bears this offseason. The details of his scheme remain under wraps, but the basis of what Cal will run under his leadership is beginning to fall into place now through eight spring practices.

The former Auburn, Arkansas State and Boise State head coach spoke with local Cal reporters for the first time Monday following Day 8 of practice for the Bears to discuss his thoughts on what he has seen so far from his offensive group, his early feelings on the quarterbacks, running backs and his new staff.