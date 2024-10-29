Advertisement

PODCAST: Previewing Cal's Week 9 matchup with Oregon State

PODCAST: Previewing Cal's Week 9 matchup with Oregon State

A look back on the Bears' loss to NC State last week and a preview of Saturday's matchup with the Beavers.

Opposing View: Checking in on Oregon State with BeaversEdge

Opposing View: Checking in on Oregon State with BeaversEdge

BeaversEdge publisher Brenden Slaughter answers our questions about Cal's Week 9 opponent.

West Spotlight: Cal in an intriguing recruiting battle for 2026 QB

West Spotlight: Cal in an intriguing recruiting battle for 2026 QB

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest.

Two major programs in pursuit of four-star Cal QB commit Jaron Sagapolutele

Two major programs in pursuit of four-star Cal QB commit Jaron Sagapolutele

The Rivals250 prospect recently added offers from Oregon and Georgia that have him intrigued.

Cal ILB Teddye Buchanan named to Rivals Midseason Transfer All-America team

Cal ILB Teddye Buchanan named to Rivals Midseason Transfer All-America team

The UC Davis transfer is second in the ACC in tackles this year through seven games.

Published Oct 29, 2024
WATCH: Cal newcomers discuss upcoming first season with the Bears
Cal once again added a wave of newcomers to the roster this offseason, and the new-look Bears will make their debut next Monday in the season opener against Cal State Bakersfield. Mark Madsen dipped into the portal for several new pieces, and three of those players took time to speak with reporters after Tuesday's practice.

Guards Jovan Blacksher Jr. (Grand Canyon) and DJ Campbell (Western Carolina) plus forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (Minnesota) all come from different levels of programs but should all play a role for Madsen and the Bears this year.

Each of the newcomers took time to speak about their transition to their new school and discuss what to expect from the Bears this season.

All interviews recorded by Golden Bear Report staff writer Kenzo Fukuda.

