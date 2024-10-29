WATCH: Cal newcomers discuss upcoming first season with the Bears

Cal once again added a wave of newcomers to the roster this offseason, and the new-look Bears will make their debut next Monday in the season opener against Cal State Bakersfield. Mark Madsen dipped into the portal for several new pieces, and three of those players took time to speak with reporters after Tuesday's practice.

Guards Jovan Blacksher Jr. (Grand Canyon) and DJ Campbell (Western Carolina) plus forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (Minnesota) all come from different levels of programs but should all play a role for Madsen and the Bears this year.

Each of the newcomers took time to speak about their transition to their new school and discuss what to expect from the Bears this season.