There are several new faces in training camp for Cal after the Bears made a wave of additions after spring ball came to a close in April. Among that group are quarterback Ben Finley (NC State), defensive back Patrick McMorris (San Diego State) and offensive lineman Barrett Miller (Stanford).

All three transfers met with reporters Wednesday to discuss their first day of practice with the Bears and their various journeys to Berkeley.

Watch each of those interviews from after Wednesday's practice below: