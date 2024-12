INGLEWOOD, California — Cal dropped its final game of the season Wednesday night as the Bears once again had to overcome adversity one more time this year. The end result was a 24-13 loss to UNLV in the LA Bowl hosted by Gronk.

After the game at SoFi Stadium, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox plus defensive back Craig Woodson and tight end Jack Endries spoke with reporters about the game and reflected on the 6-7 season.