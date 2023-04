Cal returned from a nearly two-week break Wednesday as the Bears took the field for the first time since March 24 for the ninth practice of spring ball. Head coach Justin Wilcox wants to see another level of energy by Friday as the team continues the second half of spring practice.

After Wednesday's session, Wilcox spent time with reporters to discuss the ninth day of work, what the team is focused on heading into the final six practices plus much more.

Watch the full post-practice media session below: