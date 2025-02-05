WATCH: Cal head coach Justin Wilcox talks 2025 class with Rivals

Cal signed most of its 2025 class back in December, but the Bears have added some key pieces since the early signing period. Wednesday, on National Signing Day, Bears head coach Justin Wilcox spoke with Rivals national director Adam Gorney about a variety of topics including incoming quarterbacks Jaron Sagapolutele and Devin Brown plus what he's looking for in players on defense and much more.

00:15 - 2025 Recruiting Class

01:03 - Jaron Sagapolutele

02:33 - Devin Brown and having two quarterbacks

04:20 - Is length in defenders something you are looking for

05:45 - After five close losses, do you feel you have the pieces to close out games