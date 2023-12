Cal announced the addition of 22 newcomers Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period. In all, the Bears will have 13 midyear enrollees, including five transfers from other four-star programs, go along with seven high school and junior college prospects joining the team at the midway point of the school year.

After signing most of the group, Bears head coach Justin Wilcox spent some time speaking with the media about his latest additions and provided an outlook for the rest of the offseason with more roster turnover expected at Cal.