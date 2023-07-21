LAS VEGAS -- Cal football coach Justin Wilcox took the stage at Pac-12 Media Day on Friday at Resorts World Las Vegas as the second-longest-tenured coach in the conference as he enters his seventh season with the Golden Bears.

Wilcox reflected on that reality and talked about why he's so encouraged about this 2023 Bears team, from the impact of new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital to the transfer reinforcements brought in on the defensive side after a down season.

Watch the full interview with Wilcox from the main stage here: