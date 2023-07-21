News More News
WATCH: Cal football coach Justin Wilcox at Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas

Cal coach Justin Wilcox speaks at Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas on Friday.
Cal coach Justin Wilcox speaks at Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas on Friday. (Matt Moreno/Golden Bear Report)
LAS VEGAS -- Cal football coach Justin Wilcox took the stage at Pac-12 Media Day on Friday at Resorts World Las Vegas as the second-longest-tenured coach in the conference as he enters his seventh season with the Golden Bears.

Wilcox reflected on that reality and talked about why he's so encouraged about this 2023 Bears team, from the impact of new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital to the transfer reinforcements brought in on the defensive side after a down season.

Watch the full interview with Wilcox from the main stage here:

Wilcox then joined a smaller group of reporters in a side room for a subsequent interview session, talking about the Bears' quarterback situation, running back Jaydn Ott's expected workload and other topics.

Watch that video here:

