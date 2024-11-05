WATCH: Cal coordinators, players preview Wake Forest trip

Cal is through its bye week and will head to Wake Forest coming off a victory after taking down Oregon State back in Week 9. It has given the Bears some momentum heading into the final four games of the regular season beginning with Friday's road contest against the Demon Deacons.

Tuesday, running back Jaivian Thomas and cornerback Marcus Harris spoke with reporters about the progress made through the bye week, what stood out in the win over the Beavers and an assessment of where the team is at with four games to play. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza also spoke Tuesday to shed light on his recent productivity and strong performances over the last several weeks.

In addition to the players, offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch took time to break down what he's had his group focused since the win over Oregon State plus he shed some light on the plan for the offense moving ahead this year.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon discussed the continued success of Cal's defense, the challenge in finding success through the portal and this week's matchup with Wake Forest.