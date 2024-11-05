WATCH: Cal coordinators, players preview Wake Forest trip

in other news
PODCAST: Cal ready to open a busy November
Matt Moreno, Maria Kholodova and Kenzo Fukuda talk all things Cal football and basketball ahead of a hectic few weeks.
Fernando Mendoza named Manning Award QB of the Week following fan vote
The Cal quarterback earned the award following a career performance Saturday in a win for the Bears over Oregon State.
Top takeaways: New faces usher in Year 2 at Cal under Mark Madsen
A breakdown of what stood out during this week's media availability with Bears head coach Mark Madsen and players.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Bears trending for pair of 2026 defensive recruits
Two Cal 2026 targets are in focus in Adam Gorney's latest recruiting roundup.
WATCH: Cal newcomers discuss upcoming first season with the Bears
Bears players Jovan Blacksher Jr., DJ Campbell and Joshua Ola-Joseph all spoke with reporters Tuesday after practice.
Cal is through its bye week and will head to Wake Forest coming off a victory after taking down Oregon State back in Week 9. It has given the Bears some momentum heading into the final four games of the regular season beginning with Friday's road contest against the Demon Deacons.
Tuesday, running back Jaivian Thomas and cornerback Marcus Harris spoke with reporters about the progress made through the bye week, what stood out in the win over the Beavers and an assessment of where the team is at with four games to play. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza also spoke Tuesday to shed light on his recent productivity and strong performances over the last several weeks.
In addition to the players, offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch took time to break down what he's had his group focused since the win over Oregon State plus he shed some light on the plan for the offense moving ahead this year.
Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon discussed the continued success of Cal's defense, the challenge in finding success through the portal and this week's matchup with Wake Forest.
