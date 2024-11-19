WATCH: Cal coordinators, players preview upcoming 127th Big Game

Cal has two games remaining in the season and the one that means most to Bears fans is set to take place Saturday when Stanford comes across the bay for the 127th Big Game. This year's matchup has as much intrigue as ever with the Bears still fighting for bowl eligibility and the Cardinal coming to Berkeley after beating No. 22 Louisville.

Tuesday, Cal coordinators Mike Bloesch and Peter Sirmon spent some time talking with reporters about this week's matchup, what to expect from their respective sides of the ball Saturday and more.