WATCH: Cal coordinators, players look ahead to Syracuse

Cal is building momentum heading into its matchup with Syracuse this weekend having knocked off Oregon State and Wake Forest in consecutive games. The Bears will look to make it three wins in a row Saturday when the Orange make their way to Berkeley.

Tuesday, coordinators Peter Sirmon and Mike Bloesch provided their thoughts on their respective groups as Cal turns the page toward its Week 12 matchup. Sirmon assessed the growth of his defensive unit compared to this time a year ago while Bloesch spoke about the development of Cal's offense through the first nine games.