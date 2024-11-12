WATCH: Cal coordinators, players look ahead to Syracuse

Cal is building momentum heading into its matchup with Syracuse this weekend having knocked off Oregon State and Wake Forest in consecutive games. The Bears will look to make it three wins in a row Saturday when the Orange make their way to Berkeley.
Tuesday, coordinators Peter Sirmon and Mike Bloesch provided their thoughts on their respective groups as Cal turns the page toward its Week 12 matchup. Sirmon assessed the growth of his defensive unit compared to this time a year ago while Bloesch spoke about the development of Cal's offense through the first nine games.
In addition to hearing from both coordinators and head coach Justin Wilcox on Tuesday, Cal players also took some time to speak with the media ahead of this week's matchup. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza spoke with reporters about how he's staying focused amid plenty of praise coming his direction over the last several weeks plus provided his thoughts on the continued development of the offense.
Outside linebacker Xavier Carlton has become one of the sack leaders in college football this season, and he took time to break down his success this year and where he draws motivation while receiver Mikey Matthews discusses his first career touchdown that came in last Friday's win over Wake Forest.