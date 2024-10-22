WATCH: Cal coordinators, players look ahead to Oregon State matchup

Cal is heading into Week 9 of the college football season still looking for its fourth victory. The Bears will get a brief opportunity to break away from ACC play to revisit a battle with a former Pac-12 foe, Oregon State.

The nonconference matchup will give the Bears an opportunity to see some familiar faces including former Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy, whom Cal faced last season.

Tuesday, coordinators Peter Sirmon and Mike Bloesch plus tight end Jack Endries, quarterback Fernando Mendoza and defensive back Craig Woodson spoke with reporters about this week's matchup plus the state of the team with the Bears in the midst of a four-game skid.