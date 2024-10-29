WATCH: Cal coach Mark Madsen previews second season leading the Bears

in other news
Opposing View: Checking in on Oregon State with BeaversEdge
BeaversEdge publisher Brenden Slaughter answers our questions about Cal's Week 9 opponent.
West Spotlight: Cal in an intriguing recruiting battle for 2026 QB
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest.
Two major programs in pursuit of four-star Cal QB commit Jaron Sagapolutele
The Rivals250 prospect recently added offers from Oregon and Georgia that have him intrigued.
Cal ILB Teddye Buchanan named to Rivals Midseason Transfer All-America team
The UC Davis transfer is second in the ACC in tackles this year through seven games.
Cal among top schools for South Carolina transfer LB Bangally Kamara
The Bears are expected to host the former Pitt starting linebacker later this season.
Mark Madsen is heading into his second season as the head coach at Cal, and the Bears have once again revamped their roster this offseason. Only a handful of players remain from last year's team that went 13-19, but there are plenty of new players who should add some more balance to the roster.
Tuesday, Madsen took time to speak with reporters about this year's Cal squad and what to expect as the team nears the start of the regular season next Monday night against Cal State Bakersfield.
Video shot by Golden Bear Report staff writer Kenzo Fukukda.
