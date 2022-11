LOS ANGELES — Cal head coach Justin Wilcox saw many similarities between his team's loss against Oregon last week and Saturday's game against No. 9 USC. The middle portion of the game proved to be crucial with Wilcox focusing on the poor play at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third for his team. Still, the Bears managed to hang with USC giving the Bears head coach an opportunity to figure how to best put his team in position to win.

Wilcox broke down the highs and lows in Saturday's game as he met with reporters Saturday night. Watch the Cal head coach's full postgame press conference below.