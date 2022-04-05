WATCH: Cal coach Justin Wilcox takes questions ahead of spring practice

Cal starts the first of 15 spring practices Wednesday, and on Tuesday morning Golden Bears coach Justin Wilcox joined reporters over Zoom to cover an array of storylines.

Wilcox talked about the return of Brett Johnson, the players who will be out this spring due to injury, the quarterback competition, the overall lack of proven experience on the roster, the situations at tight end, running back, wide receiver, offensive line and linebacker, and much more.

Watch the full video below: