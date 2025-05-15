Premium content
WATCH: Cal CB commit Deon Jackson practice clips
Matt Moreno  •  GoldenBearReport
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Coaches from across the country have been active this week in Southern California to see some of the top programs in the state go through spring practice. Now that spring ball has come to an end for college programs, the coaches are on the road checking in with top targets and evaluating new ones as high school teams hold showcases to highlight their talent.

Down in Long Beach at DeSean Jackson's alma mater, Long Beach Poly, Cal has a commitment from one of the top rising seniors at the school, Deon Jackson. The three-star cornerback was being watched closely by several coaches this week during Long Beach Poly's spring college showcase as the 2026 prospect went through drills with his team.

