Cal basketball coach Mark Madsen was made available to reporters Friday for the first time since Pac-12 Media Day earlier this month, and he had a lot to say a day after the Golden Bears learned that transfer Jaylon Tyson's waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA.

Madsen shared his disagreement with that decision and his confidence that the NCAA will reverse the decision upon appeal for the Texas Tech transfer.

Madsen also talked about the progress team has made leading into his first season with the Bears.

Watch the full interview here: