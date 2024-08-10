PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0zS1pNUjhZRlJEJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

WATCH: Burl Toler III, Cal players talk after Day 9 of training camp

Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Reporter
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Cal's receiver group has been completely revamped heading into the 2024 season as position coach Burl Toler III transformed the unit by adding a wave of talent from other programs and the high school ranks.

After Saturday's practice, Toler spoke with reporters about the development of his group, the impact of added speed to the receiver unit and more.

In addition to Toler, receiver Mason Starling spoke with reporters about his long path back to the field after dealing with multiple injuries only to emerge as a viable option so far in camp.

Up front, Coastal Carolina transfer offensive lineman Will McDonald has quickly made a name for himself in his first training camp with the Bears. The North Carolina native discussed his journey across to the country to play at Cal plus detailed how he's made his mark midway through camp.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Brady is one of the speedy receivers the team has added this offseason, and he spoke with us about his role in the offense and how he's used his versatility to put himself in position to be a contributor for the Bears this season.

Watch our one-on-one interview with the New Mexico State transfer below:


