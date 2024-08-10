Cal's receiver group has been completely revamped heading into the 2024 season as position coach Burl Toler III transformed the unit by adding a wave of talent from other programs and the high school ranks.

After Saturday's practice, Toler spoke with reporters about the development of his group, the impact of added speed to the receiver unit and more.

In addition to Toler, receiver Mason Starling spoke with reporters about his long path back to the field after dealing with multiple injuries only to emerge as a viable option so far in camp.

Up front, Coastal Carolina transfer offensive lineman Will McDonald has quickly made a name for himself in his first training camp with the Bears. The North Carolina native discussed his journey across to the country to play at Cal plus detailed how he's made his mark midway through camp.