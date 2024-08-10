WATCH: Burl Toler III, Cal players talk after Day 9 of training camp
Cal's receiver group has been completely revamped heading into the 2024 season as position coach Burl Toler III transformed the unit by adding a wave of talent from other programs and the high school ranks.
After Saturday's practice, Toler spoke with reporters about the development of his group, the impact of added speed to the receiver unit and more.
In addition to Toler, receiver Mason Starling spoke with reporters about his long path back to the field after dealing with multiple injuries only to emerge as a viable option so far in camp.
Up front, Coastal Carolina transfer offensive lineman Will McDonald has quickly made a name for himself in his first training camp with the Bears. The North Carolina native discussed his journey across to the country to play at Cal plus detailed how he's made his mark midway through camp.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Brady is one of the speedy receivers the team has added this offseason, and he spoke with us about his role in the offense and how he's used his versatility to put himself in position to be a contributor for the Bears this season.
Watch our one-on-one interview with the New Mexico State transfer below:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news