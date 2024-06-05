Cal landed a major commitment from four-star guard Jovani Ruff on Wednesday. Earlier in the year, Golden Bear Report was in Long Beach to watch the 2025 prospect close out his junior season at Long Beach Poly.

The four-star prospect shined in the contest and showcased a number of his best elements in the game. In addition to that, we were in Las Vegas this week to see Ruff take part in the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp where he ended up making the event's Top 30 Cream of the Crop game.

Included in the video below, are clips from his standout game plus camp performances.