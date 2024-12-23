Washington transfer DB Tristan Dunn announces commitment to Cal

It didn't take long for the Bears to enter the mix after they offered Dec. 13. There are several connections to the Pacific Northwest for Cal highlighted by assistant director of player personnel Marcus Griffin's history working with prospects from the area prior to his arrival in Berkeley.

The 6-foot-4, 191-pound safety from Sumner, Washington spent three seasons with the Huskies before announcing his transfer on Dec. 10.

Cal had a run on offensive line commitments in recent days, but that came to a close Monday when Washington defensive back Tristan Dunn became the latest transfer to announce his pledge to the Bears.

Dunn, who signed with the Huskies as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class, became a contributor for UW in 2023 but didn't have as many opportunities to see the field this season under a new staff. He will have two years of eligibility to try and become a bigger contributor again with the Bears.

He has played 82 total snaps across his three years in college according to PFF with his most time on the field coming in 2023.

Dunn played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman and had four games with multiple tackles including wins over Oregon State, Michigan State and Tulsa. He also contributed with 2 tackles in UW's Sugar Bowl win over Texas.

The versatile defensive back, who played multiple spots in the secondary during his time on Montlake, contributed at strong safety this season in games against Weber State and Eastern Michigan.

Dunn is the third defensive back to join the Bears in the cycle but the first at the safety position where Cal will have to replace longtime contributors such as Craig Woodson and Miles Williams. The Bears will also be losing both starting cornerbacks Nohl Williams and Marcus Harris leaving plenty of opportunity for a player like Dunn to move up the depth chart.

Cal now has eight public transfer additions in the portal cycle.