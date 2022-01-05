Washington ILB transfer Jackson Sirmon picks Cal, will play for his father

With Peter Sirmon in place as Cal's defensive coordinator and ILB's coach, well, it only made sense that his son would make it a family reunion in Berkeley, and that's indeed what will happen as Jackson Sirmon announced his decision Wednesday.

When Washington inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon entered the transfer portal, one destination seemed like the most logical landing spot.

Sirmon is coming off his best season at Washington, totaling a team-high 91 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble this fall.

Overall while playing parts of four seasons for the Huskies, he has 147 total tackles and 7.5 TFL.

Sirmon, who was a three-star prospect out of Brentwood, Tenn., in the 2018 recruiting class, redshirted his first season at Washington and with the free COVID year he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention this season.

Peter Sirmon has coached the inside linebackers at Cal since 2018 while taking on -co-defensive coordinator duties in 2019 and full coordinator status in 2020.

