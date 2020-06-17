Things may start to get closer to normal soon, as Cal has announced that they're allowing for student- athletes to return to campus for voluntary outdoor workouts. In a release, Cal Athletics announced that, in-line with the city of Berkeley's public health order and guidelines set by University Health Services physicians, they're allowing voluntary outdoor workouts in small cohorts with the guidance of the Cal Athletics Performance staff.

Outdoor Voluntary Workouts: Approved ☑️ Can't wait to get back to this place. 📝 | https://t.co/uFsPfyfZ0o pic.twitter.com/lVgo6J4bbo

Cal's plan is in-line recent announcements by the Pac-12 and NCAA on when and how the team has to come back to campus, which involves:

- Completing educational training on the signs, symptoms, evaluation, and testing for COVID-19, as well as how to prevent infection and infection control.

- A seven-day quarantine prior to beginning athletic activities, along with an antibody test, a COVID-19 test and a physical

- Temperature checks every time a student athlete enters a facility, along with symptom screening

- Scheduled entry times in order to maintain physical distancing.

- Isolation protocols for anyone who tests positive.

- Limited capacity in athletic facilities, and workouts in cohorts of 10, with facial coverings required at all times (by the city of Berkeley's public health order)

- Holding workouts initially at Memorial Stadium and Maxwell Field to start, with other outdoor facilities to be used once more student athletes are cleared for workouts. Indoor weight training will be allowed once approved by Berkeley Public Health.

The timeline for student athletes goes as follows:

- Return to campus/area, have blood drawn for antibody testing and quarantine for seven days

- On the 7th day, swab test for active infection

- Days 8-12 involve pre-participation medical clearance, while days 9-14 mark the start of physical activity.