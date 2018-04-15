The words 'four-star defensive lineman' have not been uttered around Cal football for a while now. With Justin Wilcox, lots of things are changing and are continuing to change, as defensive end Braxten Croteau committed to Cal after visiting the Bears Friday and Saturday alongside teammate Ryan Puskas . Croteau, from Liberty HS in Peoria, AZ, becomes the Bears first four star defensive lineman since the commitment of Russell Ude in 2015.

Croteau, listed at 6'5" and 230 lbs by Rivals, had a breakout season for Liberty in 2017, recording 70 tackles, 17 TFLs, and nine sacks. Cal offered him back in December, as Charlie Ragle had gone down to see him not too long before then.

"Coach Ragle is always encouraging of me, said I was a great player," Croteau said after receiving the offer, "said I took care of school well. I'm excited to talk with him more and get to know him more. When he was down there he said I have good size, good technique, and I just take care of things well."

With his size, Croteau could either be a defensive end in the 3-4, a position he currently plays for Liberty, or he could end up as an outside linebacker. Defensive end seems likelier, just on the prospect of class balance though.

With his commitment, Croteau becomes the third member of Cal's 2019 class, joining TE Elijah Mojarro and CB Zahran Manley, while becoming the first out of state commit in the class.