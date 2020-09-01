Virginia is the first ACC offer for 2022 edge-rusher Roman Pitre
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Roman Pitre is a known basketball standout at University Lab School, but last fall he made the decision to give football a chance.As he braces for his junior season and one of t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news