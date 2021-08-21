Video: Players Talk Saturday Scrimmage

On playing center Saturday: "The plan right now is to get every position down, both at guard and the center spots. I've been playing a lot of center, feeling really comfortable there, but I'm ready to go wherever. Obviously we're going to need more than five guys this year, the line is going to shake up, you've got to know the spots. It's good to get some center in, to work that position because it's different from guard." On his prior experience with the center position: "I've started two games there and played a majority of a third. It's the spot I came in to play. Tackle in high school, came to play a lot of center, worked some guard after my first year." On how he's feeling during fall camp: "I feel great, definitely some things I have to clean up, technique out there, but in two weeks, I think there will be plenty of time to get those things down." On the changes at the center position in the Musgrave offense: It is different (at center), you're definitely the leader out there, you're the quarterback of the offensive line. The offense is similar but different in a lot of ways, we're down more under center, just working more inside and focusing on getting those down guys moving, it has been a little bit different. On how the offensive line is coming together "I think good, we still have our slipups here and there. We practice against a really good defense, it's a really good look out there against our ones and even our twos. There's some things we need to work on against movement, but I think in two weeks we'll be ready to go." On the size of the defensive line: We've got some big guys, coach Browning does a great job with the DL line, it's a challenge and you've got to fight every rep and every play. It's great practice because we have some teams coming up with big guards in the Pac-12." "We have some really good defensive linemen coming up, Akili, Derek, some defensive linemen who have transferred in in Darius, Ethan coming up, Ricky, Stanley who are going to be great for us here and in the future for sure."

On the success in redzone periods: I think we scored every time in the redzone there with all group. I think we carried over what we've been doing in practice and carried it over today. On the return of Jeremiah Hunter and Tommy Christakos:

It's good to see (Hunter and Christakos) back, they've been working real hard, I'm happy and all the other quarterbacks are happy as well.

On the offensive line coming together: "We have a couple weeks left before our first game, trying to find the best fit for everybody. That's what we've been since I've been here, we always have six-seven guys that we can plug in and play, so we're trying to solidify that group and find out who fits where. It definitely was better, our offensive line has done great every day in camp. When we went live, the defense had to account for the run more, especially tackling people, and I think that slowed them down early on. I'm very proud of that group, and especially today." On the two centers, Matt Cindric and Brian Driscoll "No, they're both really good centers, Cindric and Brian as well, wherever they feel most comfortable at and where coach McClure thinks they're going to be best at. I've worked with both of them, especially this camp and last year, we're happy to have two guys we can use at center." On the rest of the QB Room: "I thought the QB room did well today. We struggled in certain situations and a lot of guys havent had a lot of reps. Kai, he's 18-19, Ryan just got back from protocol, he's squared away, and Zach has been here for a year now, getting those guys more reps in practice, the room will excel" On the senior leadership in the WR room "I think the senior leadership there with Nikko, Kekoa, Trey, even Monroe, they've done a great job bringing along the young guys. I think the summer was real important, not only for that group but for the offense as a whole. The camaraderie and the chemistry there is the strongest it has been there." On the defense: "They always do a good job, I'm always more worried about what the offense is doing, they're always going to play well and I'm looking forward to having them on our side in a couple weeks there."