Tucker averaged 11.2 points during the 2023-24 season, but where he excelled most as a junior was with his ability to distribute. He finished second in the American Athletic Conference with 5.45 assists per game, which was good enough to finish among the top 34 players nationally in Division I.

Christian Tucker went from being a walk-on player at UTSA to one of the top facilitators in the country last season. The 6-foot-3 point guard from Chandler, Arizona announced his transfer commitment to Cal on Saturday giving the Bears some additional help in the backcourt for the upcoming season.

He also ranked second in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.62) and first in free-throw percentage (87.5%).

The new Cal point guard led the conference in a single game with 14 assists against Tulsa late in the season. He had three games (Tulsa, FAU, Lamar) in which he had at least 11 assists.

Tucker scored at least 15 points in 11 different games last season including a 23-point performance on the road against Little Rock.

The junior has played in 87 games with 43 starts over the course of his career with the Roadrunners, but he is coming off his best season as he now heads to Cal to play in the ACC for his final season.

Tucker started all 31 games at UTSA this season and saw his scoring output increase from 4.8 points to 11.2 from his sophomore to junior years.

His addition will provide the Bears with some stability at the point guard position as Madsen and his staff continue to piece together the roster after a wave of departures following the season.

Cal has recently added four transfers, including Western Carolina guard DJ Campbell just on Friday, to help rebuild the roster for the upcoming season. Vanderbilt big man Lee Dort and versatile North Dakota forward BJ Omot also recently gave the Bears their transfer commitments.

Madsen and his staff also recently added a commitment from junior college forward Jeff Nwanwko as well. It leaves the Bears with four more spots to fill this offseason.

Tucker will have one season of eligibility remaining with the Bears.