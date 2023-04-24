The pieces continue to come into place for Cal's basketball program under new head coach Mark Madsen. Monday, the latest addition to the Bears staff was made when the program announced Ken Moses as the newest assistant coach. The Utah Valley assistant spent one season with Madsen in Orem but the pair enjoyed plenty of success in that year together eventually leading the Wolverines to a semifinal appearance in the NIT last month.

"Ken was a pivotal piece of our success at Utah Valley last season and brings a winning pedigree to Berkeley," Madsen said in a statement provided by the program. "Ken is a brilliant tactician, and I've seen firsthand the type of individual and leader that he is. I have no doubt he'll enrich our student-athletes' experiences while helping lead our program into the future. I'm excited to have him with me at Cal."

When bringing Moses aboard at UVU, Madsen noted that he believes Moses is on his way toward becoming a head coach one day giving the Bears another important person on the staff.

The Honolulu, Hawaii native is the fourth assistant coach to join Madsen's staff alongside associate head coach Adam Mazarei (Vanderbilt) and assistants Amorrow Morgan (Loyola Chicago) and Matt Scherbenske (Texas Tech).

Moses has worked his way up the ladder as a coach once his playing days came to a close at Colorado State University Pueblo. Upon graduating, he quickly moved into an assistant coaching role at his alma mater for three seasons before heading to Division II Nebraska-Kearney for four seasons as both a graduate assistant and assistant coach.

Next, he landed at Missouri State University West Plains for two seasons before serving as director of operations at Southern Illinois in the 2019-20 season.

Moses has been part of a couple turnarounds at programs during his time as a coach, and prior to landing at Utah Valley he helped Montana State improve its record to 27-8 as an assistant coach in Bozeman.

"I'm grateful to continue my coaching career alongside Coach Madsen," Moses said. "It's an honor to work with a coach who does things the right way. Coach Madsen is a great leader, teacher and mentor. I'm excited for the brand of basketball that we're going to bring to Berkeley"

The Bears are looking to refresh the program under Madsen after a dismal 3-29 season prompting the Cal administration to fire Mark Fox and look in a new direction. Since coming aboard, Madsen and his staff have added to key transfers bringing in Texas Tech big man Fardaws Aimaq and Northern Arizona transfer guard Jalen Cone.