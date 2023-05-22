Luke Bottari posted some eye-popping stats during his time at College of San Mateo. The 5-foot-10 quarterback left his junior college as the all-time touchdown holder with 46 passing scores to go with 4,673 yards during his time there. That led him to a spot on the roster at Utah last season.

After not getting an opportunity to see the field in 2022, Bottari is headed back the Bay Area where he will suit up for Cal over the final two seasons of his career.

Bottari announced his decision Monday evening giving the Bears another option at quarterback behind TCU transfer Sam Jackson V and second-year freshman Fernando Mendoza.

Cal also added North Carolina State transfer Ben Finley to the roster earlier this spring as he heads back west to continue his career.

Bottari is expected to join the team as a preferred walk-on as new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital retools his quarterback group this offseason.

The Bears had just four quarterbacks available in the spring with Mendoza being the only returning scholarship player at the position.

Cal added a commitment from walk-on quarterback Belay Brummel earlier in the offseason giving Spavital and the offense some more depth in his first season back leading the Bears' offense.

Bottari prepped at Serra High School where he set several passing records and was named the WCAL in consecutive seasons.