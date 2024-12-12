Utah State OC Kyle Cefalo expected to be named receivers coach at Cal

For the first time since 2018, Cal will have someone other than Burl Toler III guiding the receiver group in Berkeley. The Bears are set to name former Utah State offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo as their next receivers coach.
The Boston native worked under new Cal offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin for one season as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State and began his post--playing career on the recruiting staff at Boise State giving him connections to the new offensive leader for the Bears.
Cefalo remained with the Red Wolves for two more seasons when Harsin returned to Boise and eventually landed at Maryland as a graduate assistant in 2016. He returned to Arkansas State in 2017 when he earned his first on-field role as an inside receivers coach.
The Colorado alum stayed at Arkansas State until 2020 and eventually took over the entire receiver group and added special teams co-coordinator to his resume as well. Cefalo became the receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Utah State in 2021 before earning the co-offensive coordinator title in 2023.
He was promoted to be the lone playcaller for the Aggies ahead of the 2024 season.
A noted recruiter, Utah State interim head coach Nate Dreiling called him one of the Aggies' best recruiters before the season, Cefalo guided the receivers at Utah State to plenty of success during his four years with the program.
That includes having one of the Group of 5 receivers projected to be selected highest in the next NFL draft, Jalen Royals. The senior played in only seven games this season before going down with an injury but still posted monster stats in that time with 55 catches and 834 yards receiving plus 6 touchdowns.
Royals caught 9 passes for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns against Boise State this season.
Utah State had three receivers with at least 40 catches and 400 yards receiving this year.
In his lone season as the offensive playcaller in Logan, Cefalo guided Utah State to the No. 22 passing offense in the country and the team also ranked in the top 25 nationally in rushing as well. USU had the No. 7 total offense among FBS programs this year and averaged 467.7 yards across 12 games.
Across his career, Cefalo has guided multiple receivers to All-American seasons including Deven Thompkins at Utah State and Jonathan Adams Jr. and Omar Bayless at Arkansas State. All three were semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award.
The 35-year-old coach played receiver at Colorado and eventually earned a scholarship after walking on with the Buffs. He originally signed with Oregon State as a baseball player before an arm injury derailed his career on the diamond.
The Cefalo File
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
College: Colorado (2012)
Coaching history
2013 – Recruiting intern (Boise State)
2013-15 – Graduate assistant (Arkansas State)
2016 – Graduate assistant (Maryland)
2017-18 – Inside receivers (Arkansas State)
2019-20 – Special teams co-coordinator/receivers (Arkansas State)
2021-22 – Passing game coordinator/receivers (Utah State)
2023 – Co-offensive coordinator/receivers (Utah State)
2024 – Offensive coordinators/receivers (Utah State)