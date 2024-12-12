Utah State OC Kyle Cefalo expected to be named receivers coach at Cal

For the first time since 2018, Cal will have someone other than Burl Toler III guiding the receiver group in Berkeley. The Bears are set to name former Utah State offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo as their next receivers coach.

The Boston native worked under new Cal offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin for one season as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State and began his post--playing career on the recruiting staff at Boise State giving him connections to the new offensive leader for the Bears.

Cefalo remained with the Red Wolves for two more seasons when Harsin returned to Boise and eventually landed at Maryland as a graduate assistant in 2016. He returned to Arkansas State in 2017 when he earned his first on-field role as an inside receivers coach.

The Colorado alum stayed at Arkansas State until 2020 and eventually took over the entire receiver group and added special teams co-coordinator to his resume as well. Cefalo became the receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Utah State in 2021 before earning the co-offensive coordinator title in 2023.

He was promoted to be the lone playcaller for the Aggies ahead of the 2024 season.