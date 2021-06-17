 Cal Football: Scholarship Chart, June 17th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-17 14:03:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Updated Scholarship Chart: June 17th

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

With the addition of Darius Long, Cal has added another scholarship player to the roster for the 2021 season. Here's how Cal's scholarship chart looks, as of June 17th, based on players that have been announced as part of the team.

A couple notes:

*- denotes that a player has officially used their redshirt season

- Cal has ten super seniors, in Mike Saffell, Valentino Daltoso, Marcel Dancy, Gentle Williams, Cameron Goode, Kuony Deng, Elijah Hicks, Kekoa Crawford, Trevon Clark, and Josh Drayden. None of them count against the scholarship cap for the Bears in 2021, though Clark, Hicks, and Saffell all have redshirt years available.

& - A note on Long is in here

Scholarship Chart for 2021
Pos. 1st Year 2nd Year 3rd Year 4th Year 5th Year

QB

Kai Millner

Zach Johnson

Chase Garbers*

Ryan Glover

RB

Damien Moore

Chris Street

DeCarlos Brooks*

Christopher Brown Jr.

WR

J. Michael Sturdivant

Mavin Anderson

Jeremiah Hunter

Tommy Christakos

Justin Baker

Aidan Lee

Mason Mangum

Nikko Remigio

Monroe Young*

TE

Jermaine Terry

Keleki Latu

Jake Muller

Elijah Mojarro*

Nick Alftin*

Collin Moore*

Jake Tonges*

Gavin Reinwald*

OL

Ryan Lange

Bastian Swinney

Dylan Jemtegaard

Everett Johnson

Ender Aguilar

McKade Mettauer

Ben Coleman*

Brayden Rohme*

Brian Driscoll*

Will Craig*

Matt Cindric*

Brandon Mello*

DL

Akili Calhoun

Derek Wilkins

Myles Williams

Stanley McKenzie

Ricky Correia

Ethan Saunders

Jaedon Roberts

Brett Johnson

Darius Long&

JH Tevis*

Aaron Maldonado*


OLB

Ieremia Moore

Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Patrick Hisatake

Myles Jernigan*

Curley Young*

Orin Patu*

Braxten Croteau


ILB

Femi Oladejo

Nate Rutchena

Muelu Iosefa

Trey Paster
Andy Alfieri

Blake Antzoulatos*

Kyle Smith*

Ryan Puskas*

Evan Tattersall*

DB

Hunter Barth

Kaleb Higgins

Fatuvalu Iosefa

Lu-Magia Hearns

Collin Gamble

Dejuan Butler

Tyson McWilliams

Isaiah Young

Jaylen Martin*

Craig Woodson*

Miles Williams*

Ray Woodie III

Chigozie Anusiem*

Branden Smith*

Daniel Scott*

ST

Slater Zellers

Jamieson Sheahan

Tot.

19

21

18

13

7
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}