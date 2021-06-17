Updated Scholarship Chart: June 17th
With the addition of Darius Long, Cal has added another scholarship player to the roster for the 2021 season. Here's how Cal's scholarship chart looks, as of June 17th, based on players that have been announced as part of the team.
A couple notes:
*- denotes that a player has officially used their redshirt season
- Cal has ten super seniors, in Mike Saffell, Valentino Daltoso, Marcel Dancy, Gentle Williams, Cameron Goode, Kuony Deng, Elijah Hicks, Kekoa Crawford, Trevon Clark, and Josh Drayden. None of them count against the scholarship cap for the Bears in 2021, though Clark, Hicks, and Saffell all have redshirt years available.
|Pos.
|1st Year
|2nd Year
|3rd Year
|4th Year
|5th Year
|
QB
|
Kai Millner
|
Zach Johnson
|
Chase Garbers*
Ryan Glover
|
RB
|
Damien Moore
Chris Street
|
DeCarlos Brooks*
|
Christopher Brown Jr.
|
WR
|
J. Michael Sturdivant
Mavin Anderson
|
Jeremiah Hunter
Tommy Christakos
Justin Baker
Aidan Lee
Mason Mangum
|
Nikko Remigio
Monroe Young*
|
TE
|
Jermaine Terry
Keleki Latu
|
Jake Muller
|
Elijah Mojarro*
|
Nick Alftin*
|
Collin Moore*
Jake Tonges*
Gavin Reinwald*
|
OL
|
Ryan Lange
Bastian Swinney
Dylan Jemtegaard
|
Everett Johnson
Ender Aguilar
|
McKade Mettauer
Ben Coleman*
Brayden Rohme*
Brian Driscoll*
|
Will Craig*
Matt Cindric*
Brandon Mello*
|
DL
|
Akili Calhoun
Derek Wilkins
Myles Williams
|
Stanley McKenzie
Ricky Correia
Ethan Saunders
Jaedon Roberts
|
Brett Johnson
Darius Long&
|
JH Tevis*
Aaron Maldonado*
|
|
OLB
|
Ieremia Moore
Kaleb Elarms-Orr
Patrick Hisatake
|
Myles Jernigan*
Curley Young*
Orin Patu*
Braxten Croteau
|
|
ILB
|
Femi Oladejo
Nate Rutchena
|
Muelu Iosefa
Trey Paster
|
Blake Antzoulatos*
Kyle Smith*
Ryan Puskas*
|
Evan Tattersall*
|
DB
|
Hunter Barth
Kaleb Higgins
Fatuvalu Iosefa
Lu-Magia Hearns
|
Collin Gamble
Dejuan Butler
Tyson McWilliams
Isaiah Young
|
Jaylen Martin*
Craig Woodson*
Miles Williams*
Ray Woodie III
|
Chigozie Anusiem*
|
Branden Smith*
Daniel Scott*
|
ST
|
Slater Zellers
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Tot.
|
19
|
21
|
18
|
13
|
7