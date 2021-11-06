Updated Depth for Cal vs. Arizona
Cal announced this morning that there are 24 players out due to COVID-19 protocol, which Cal Rivals can confirm is due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests and not a contact tracing issue. Cal will be without Chase Garbers, as Cal will be without eight players who started a week ago for the Bears.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|
QB
|
Ryan Glover
|
Kai Millner or Robby Rowell
|
|
RB
|
Damien Moore OR Christopher Brooks
|
Marcel Dancy
|
DeCarlos Brooks
|
WR (X)
|
Trevon Clark
|
J. Michael Sturdivant
|
Tommy Christakos
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker
|
Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
Monroe Young
|
Grant Daley
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Colin Hamilton
|
Ryan Lange
|
LG
|
Everett Johnson
|
Collin Moroney
|
|
C
|
Bastian Swinney
|
McKade Mettauer
|
RG
|
McKade Mettauer
|
Colin Moroney
|
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Colin Hamilton
|
Ryan Lange
Ryan Glover will start for the Bears at quarterback, as the only other quarterback on the Cal roster with starting experience. Cal will start a new left side of the offensive line as well, with Brayden Rohme, Everett Johnson and Bastian Swinney getting the starts
Out: QB Chase Garbers, QB Zach Johnson, RB Chris Street, WR Jeremiah Hunter, WR Aidan Lee, WR Mavin Anderson, OL Will Craig, OL Ben Coleman, OL Matt Cindric
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|
DE
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Gunnar Rask
|
Aaron Maldonado
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Akili Calhoun
|
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
|
ILB
|
Evan Tattersall
|
Ryan Puskas
|
|
ILB
|
Nate Rutchena
|
Myles Jernigan
|
|
OLB
|
Marqez Bimage
|
Braxten Croteau
|
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Isaiah Young
|
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Lu-Magia Hearns III
|
Isaiah Young
|
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
From last week, Luc Bequette, Femi Oladejo, Trey Paster and Collin Gamble are out, with Ethan Saunders, Nate Rutchena, and potentially Isaiah Young if the Bears start in nickel.
Out from depth chart: Bequette, Oladejo, Paster, Gamble, CB Branden Smith, DL Darius Long, DL Ricky Correia, ILB Kyle Smith, ILB Mo Iosefa
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Nick Lopez
|
Nico Ramos
|
KO
|
Nick Lopez
|
Nico Ramos
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Jake Arguello
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
With Cindric out, Cal will likely go back to Slater Zellers as their short snapper, with Nick Lopez taking over for Dario Longhetto here.
Out: K Dario Longhetto, LS Daniel Etter