Updated Depth for Cal vs. Arizona

Cal announced this morning that there are 24 players out due to COVID-19 protocol, which Cal Rivals can confirm is due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests and not a contact tracing issue. Cal will be without Chase Garbers, as Cal will be without eight players who started a week ago for the Bears.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense Starter Backup Third QB Ryan Glover Kai Millner or Robby Rowell

RB Damien Moore OR Christopher Brooks Marcel Dancy DeCarlos Brooks WR (X) Trevon Clark J. Michael Sturdivant Tommy Christakos WR (F) Nikko Remigio Justin Richard Baker Mason Mangum WR (Z) Kekoa Crawford Monroe Young Grant Daley TE Jake Tonges Collin Moore Gavin Reinwald LT Brayden Rohme Colin Hamilton Ryan Lange LG Everett Johnson Collin Moroney

C Bastian Swinney McKade Mettauer RG McKade Mettauer Colin Moroney

RT Valentino Daltoso Colin Hamilton Ryan Lange

Ryan Glover will start for the Bears at quarterback, as the only other quarterback on the Cal roster with starting experience. Cal will start a new left side of the offensive line as well, with Brayden Rohme, Everett Johnson and Bastian Swinney getting the starts Out: QB Chase Garbers, QB Zach Johnson, RB Chris Street, WR Jeremiah Hunter, WR Aidan Lee, WR Mavin Anderson, OL Will Craig, OL Ben Coleman, OL Matt Cindric

Cal Defensive Depth Chart Starter Backup Third DE Ethan Saunders Jaedon Roberts Derek Wilkins NG Jaedon Roberts Gunnar Rask Aaron Maldonado DE JH Tevis Akili Calhoun

OLB Cameron Goode Orin Patu

ILB Evan Tattersall Ryan Puskas

ILB Nate Rutchena Myles Jernigan

OLB Marqez Bimage Braxten Croteau

CB Josh Drayden Isaiah Young

S Elijah Hicks Miles Williams S Daniel Scott Raymond Woodie III CB Lu-Magia Hearns III Isaiah Young

NB Josh Drayden



From last week, Luc Bequette, Femi Oladejo, Trey Paster and Collin Gamble are out, with Ethan Saunders, Nate Rutchena, and potentially Isaiah Young if the Bears start in nickel. Out from depth chart: Bequette, Oladejo, Paster, Gamble, CB Branden Smith, DL Darius Long, DL Ricky Correia, ILB Kyle Smith, ILB Mo Iosefa

Special Teams Depth Starter Backup PK Nick Lopez Nico Ramos KO Nick Lopez Nico Ramos P Jamieson Sheahan

LS Slater Zellers Jake Arguello Holder Jamieson Sheahan

KR Nikko Remigio Kekoa Crawford PR Nikko Remigio Kekoa Crawford