{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 13:48:24 -0500') }} football

Updated Depth for Cal vs. Arizona

Cal announced this morning that there are 24 players out due to COVID-19 protocol, which Cal Rivals can confirm is due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests and not a contact tracing issue. Cal will be without Chase Garbers, as Cal will be without eight players who started a week ago for the Bears.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third

QB

Ryan Glover

Kai Millner or Robby Rowell


RB

Damien Moore OR Christopher Brooks

Marcel Dancy

DeCarlos Brooks

WR (X)

Trevon Clark

J. Michael Sturdivant

Tommy Christakos

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker

Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Kekoa Crawford

Monroe Young

Grant Daley

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Brayden Rohme

Colin Hamilton

Ryan Lange

LG

Everett Johnson

Collin Moroney


C

Bastian Swinney

McKade Mettauer

RG

McKade Mettauer

Colin Moroney


RT

Valentino Daltoso

Colin Hamilton

Ryan Lange

Ryan Glover will start for the Bears at quarterback, as the only other quarterback on the Cal roster with starting experience. Cal will start a new left side of the offensive line as well, with Brayden Rohme, Everett Johnson and Bastian Swinney getting the starts

Out: QB Chase Garbers, QB Zach Johnson, RB Chris Street, WR Jeremiah Hunter, WR Aidan Lee, WR Mavin Anderson, OL Will Craig, OL Ben Coleman, OL Matt Cindric

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third

DE

Ethan Saunders

Jaedon Roberts

Derek Wilkins

NG

Jaedon Roberts

Gunnar Rask

Aaron Maldonado

DE

JH Tevis

Akili Calhoun


OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu


ILB

Evan Tattersall

Ryan Puskas


ILB

Nate Rutchena

Myles Jernigan


OLB

Marqez Bimage

Braxten Croteau


CB

Josh Drayden

Isaiah Young


S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Lu-Magia Hearns III

Isaiah Young


NB

Josh Drayden


From last week, Luc Bequette, Femi Oladejo, Trey Paster and Collin Gamble are out, with Ethan Saunders, Nate Rutchena, and potentially Isaiah Young if the Bears start in nickel.

Out from depth chart: Bequette, Oladejo, Paster, Gamble, CB Branden Smith, DL Darius Long, DL Ricky Correia, ILB Kyle Smith, ILB Mo Iosefa

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Nick Lopez

Nico Ramos

KO

Nick Lopez

Nico Ramos

P

Jamieson Sheahan


LS

Slater Zellers

Jake Arguello

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan


KR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

PR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

With Cindric out, Cal will likely go back to Slater Zellers as their short snapper, with Nick Lopez taking over for Dario Longhetto here.

Out: K Dario Longhetto, LS Daniel Etter

