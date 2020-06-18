An updated scholarship chart for the Bears, looking toward the 2021 class and beyond with a look at how many players the Bears have at any position in any given year.

Notes:

- This chart has been updated through the most recent commit: defensive back Fatuvalu Iosefa on June 12th, 2020

- * - denotes that a player has been given a sixth year of eligibility, +- denotes a transfer that has to sit out for a year

- All players on the list have four years of eligibility, redshirts will be put on for their remaining year of eligibility once the redshirt has been granted.