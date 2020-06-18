Updated Cal Football Scholarship Chart
An updated scholarship chart for the Bears, looking toward the 2021 class and beyond with a look at how many players the Bears have at any position in any given year.
Notes:
- This chart has been updated through the most recent commit: defensive back Fatuvalu Iosefa on June 12th, 2020
- * - denotes that a player has been given a sixth year of eligibility, +- denotes a transfer that has to sit out for a year
- All players on the list have four years of eligibility, redshirts will be put on for their remaining year of eligibility once the redshirt has been granted.
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|
QB (5)
Modster
Garbers
Brasch
Z.Johnson
Casey
|
QB (5)
Garbers
Brasch
Z.Johnson
Casey
(Millner)
|
QB (4)
Brasch
Z.Johnson
Casey
(Millner)
|
QB (4)
Brasch
Z.Johnson
Casey
(Millner)
|
QB (1)
(Millner)
|
RB (7)
Collins
Dancy
Shaw*
Brown
Brooks
Street
Moore
|
RB (4)
Brown
Brooks
Street
Moore
|
RB (3)
Brooks
Street
Moore
|
RB (3)
Brooks
Street
Moore
|
RB (0)
|
WR (11)
Clark
Crawford
Hawkins
Remigio
Young
Polk
Hunter
Christakos
Lee
Baker
Mangum
|
WR (9)
Remigio
Young
Polk
Hunter
Christakos
Lee
Baker
Mangum
(Anderson)
|
WR (8)
Young
Polk
Hunter
Christakos
Lee
Baker
Mangum
(Anderson)
|
WR (6)
Hunter
Christakos
Lee
Baker
Mangum
(Anderson)
|
WR (1)
(Anderson)
|
TE/FB (6)
Reinwald
Tonges
Alftin
Mojarro
Muller
Rogers
|
TE/FB (7)
Reinwald
Tonges
Alftin
Mojarro
Muller
Rogers
(Terry)
|
TE/FB (5)
Mojarro
Alftin
Muller
Rogers
(Terry)
|
TE/FB (4)
Mojarro
Muller
Rogers
(Terry)
|
TE (1)
(Terry)
|
OL (14)
Curhan
Williams
Daltoso
Poutasi
Saffell
Craig
Coleman
Mello
Cindric
Driscoll
Mettauer
Rohme
E. Johnson
Aguilar
|
OL (10)
Poutasi
Craig
Coleman
Mello
Cindric
Driscoll
Mettauer
Rohme
E. Johnson
Aguilar
(Swinney)
|
OL (8)
Coleman
Mello
Cindric
Driscoll
Mettauer
Rohme
E. Johnson
Aguilar
(Swinney)
|
OL (5)
Coleman
Rohme
Driscoll
E. Johnson
Aguilar
(Swinney)
|
OL (1)
(Swinney)
|
DL (12)
Bequette*
Z. Johnson*
Cherry
Maldonado
Tevis
Owens
B. Johnson
Croteau
McKenzie
Saunders
Correia
Roberts
|
DL (11)
Cherry
Maldonado
Tevis
Owens
B. Johnson
Croteau
McKenzie
Saunders
Correia
Roberts
(Calhoun)
|
DL (9)
Tevis
Owens
B. Johnson
Croteau
McKenzie
Saunders
Correia
Roberts
(Calhoun)
|
DL (5)
McKenzie
Saunders
Correia
Roberts
(Calhoun)
|
DL (1)
(Calhoun)
|
LB (13)
Goode
Paul
Deng
Moos
Tattersall
Puskas
Antzoulatos
Patu
Young
Jernigan
Smith
Alfieri
Iosefa
|
LB (11)
Moos
Tattersall
Puskas
Antzoulatos
Patu
Young
Jernigan
Smith
Alfieri
Iosefa
Rutchena
|
LB (10)
Tattersall
Puskas
Antzoulatos
Patu
Young
Jernigan
Smith
Alfieri
Iosefa
Rutchena
|
LB (9)
Puskas
Antzoulatos
Smith
Patu
Jernigan
Young
Alfieri
Iosefa
Rutchena
|
LB (1)
Rutchena
|
DB (15)
Bynum
Drayden
Hicks
D. Scott
B. Smith
Anusiem
Humphries
Williams
Woodson
Martin
Young
Butler
Paster
Gamble
McWilliams
|
DB (15)
D. Scott
B. Smith
Anusiem
Humphries
Williams
Woodson
Martin
Young
Butler
Paster
Gamble
McWilliams
(Higgins)
(Barth)
(F. Iosefa)
|
DB (13)
Anusiem
Humphries
Williams
Woodson
Martin
Young
Butler
Paster
Gamble
McWilliams
(Higgins)
(Barth)
(F. Iosefa)
|
DB (11)
Williams
Woodson
Martin
Young
Butler
Paster
Gamble
McWilliams
(Higgins)
(Barth)
(F. Iosefa)
|
DB (3)
(Higgins)
(Barth)
(F. Iosefa)
|
K (0)
|
K (0)
|
K (0)
|
K (0)
|
K (0)
|
P (1)
Sheahan
|
P (1)
Sheahan
|
P (0)
|
P (0)
|
P(0)
|
LS (1)
Zellers
|
LS (1)
Zellers
|
LS (1)
Zellers
|
LS (0)
|
LS (0)
|
85 Total
0 over
|
75 Total
10 Under
|
60 Total
25 Under
|
47 Total
38 Under
|
9 Total
76 Under