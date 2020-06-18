 Cal Football: Scholarship Chart
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-18 16:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Updated Cal Football Scholarship Chart

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

An updated scholarship chart for the Bears, looking toward the 2021 class and beyond with a look at how many players the Bears have at any position in any given year.

Notes:

- This chart has been updated through the most recent commit: defensive back Fatuvalu Iosefa on June 12th, 2020

- * - denotes that a player has been given a sixth year of eligibility, +- denotes a transfer that has to sit out for a year

- All players on the list have four years of eligibility, redshirts will be put on for their remaining year of eligibility once the redshirt has been granted.

Cal Football Scholarships by Year
2020 2021 2022 2023 2024

QB (5)

Modster

Garbers

Brasch

Z.Johnson

Casey

QB (5)

Garbers

Brasch

Z.Johnson

Casey

(Millner)

QB (4)

Brasch

Z.Johnson

Casey

(Millner)

QB (4)

Brasch

Z.Johnson

Casey

(Millner)

QB (1)

(Millner)

RB (7)

Collins

Dancy

Shaw*

Brown

Brooks

Street

Moore

RB (4)

Brown

Brooks

Street

Moore

RB (3)

Brooks

Street

Moore

RB (3)

Brooks

Street

Moore

RB (0)

WR (11)

Clark

Crawford

Hawkins

Remigio

Young

Polk

Hunter

Christakos

Lee

Baker

Mangum

WR (9)

Remigio

Young

Polk

Hunter

Christakos

Lee

Baker

Mangum

(Anderson)

WR (8)

Young

Polk

Hunter

Christakos

Lee

Baker

Mangum

(Anderson)

WR (6)

Hunter

Christakos

Lee

Baker

Mangum

(Anderson)

WR (1)

(Anderson)

TE/FB (6)

Reinwald

Tonges

Alftin

Mojarro

Muller

Rogers

TE/FB (7)

Reinwald

Tonges

Alftin

Mojarro

Muller

Rogers

(Terry)

TE/FB (5)

Mojarro

Alftin

Muller

Rogers

(Terry)

TE/FB (4)

Mojarro

Muller

Rogers

(Terry)

TE (1)

(Terry)

OL (14)

Curhan

Williams

Daltoso

Poutasi

Saffell

Craig

Coleman

Mello

Cindric

Driscoll

Mettauer

Rohme

E. Johnson

Aguilar

OL (10)

Poutasi

Craig

Coleman

Mello

Cindric

Driscoll

Mettauer

Rohme

E. Johnson

Aguilar

(Swinney)

OL (8)

Coleman

Mello

Cindric

Driscoll

Mettauer

Rohme

E. Johnson

Aguilar

(Swinney)

OL (5)

Coleman

Rohme

Driscoll

E. Johnson

Aguilar

(Swinney)

OL (1)

(Swinney)

DL (12)

Bequette*

Z. Johnson*

Cherry

Maldonado

Tevis

Owens

B. Johnson

Croteau

McKenzie

Saunders

Correia

Roberts

DL (11)

Cherry

Maldonado

Tevis

Owens

B. Johnson

Croteau

McKenzie

Saunders

Correia

Roberts

(Calhoun)

DL (9)

Tevis

Owens

B. Johnson

Croteau

McKenzie

Saunders

Correia

Roberts

(Calhoun)

DL (5)

McKenzie

Saunders

Correia

Roberts

(Calhoun)

DL (1)

(Calhoun)

LB (13)

Goode

Paul

Deng

Moos

Tattersall

Puskas

Antzoulatos

Patu

Young

Jernigan

Smith

Alfieri

Iosefa

LB (11)

Moos

Tattersall

Puskas

Antzoulatos

Patu

Young

Jernigan

Smith

Alfieri

Iosefa

Rutchena

LB (10)

Tattersall

Puskas

Antzoulatos

Patu

Young

Jernigan

Smith

Alfieri

Iosefa

Rutchena

LB (9)

Puskas

Antzoulatos

Smith

Patu

Jernigan

Young

Alfieri

Iosefa

Rutchena

LB (1)

Rutchena

DB (15)

Bynum

Drayden

Hicks

D. Scott

B. Smith

Anusiem

Humphries

Williams

Woodson

Martin

Young

Butler

Paster

Gamble

McWilliams

DB (15)

D. Scott

B. Smith

Anusiem

Humphries

Williams

Woodson

Martin

Young

Butler

Paster

Gamble

McWilliams

(Higgins)

(Barth)

(F. Iosefa)

DB (13)

Anusiem

Humphries

Williams

Woodson

Martin

Young

Butler

Paster

Gamble

McWilliams

(Higgins)

(Barth)

(F. Iosefa)

DB (11)

Williams

Woodson

Martin

Young

Butler

Paster

Gamble

McWilliams

(Higgins)

(Barth)

(F. Iosefa)

DB (3)

(Higgins)

(Barth)

(F. Iosefa)

K (0)

K (0)

K (0)

K (0)

K (0)

P (1)

Sheahan

P (1)

Sheahan

P (0)

P (0)

P(0)

LS (1)

Zellers

LS (1)

Zellers

LS (1)

Zellers

LS (0)

LS (0)

85 Total

0 over

75 Total

10 Under

60 Total

25 Under

47 Total

38 Under

9 Total

76 Under
