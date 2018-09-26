When asked about the Oregon defensive line Tuesday, Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin had this to say about a unit he thinks is truly two-deep.

"I think everybody up front for those guys, and they rotate guys in, there's no drop off," Baldwin said, "that nose guard's impressive as all can be, but it doesn't drop off. When I see 34, it's impressive, but around him it's pretty dang impressive."

While Jalen Jelks has been the most productive (and highest graded per PFF) on the defensive line, Baldwin made a point of mentioning Jordon Scott, the 6'1", 329 pound nose guard on several occasions. And why not, he's a quick player for his size, and he's part of a very talented Oregon front along with Jelks.

With that, there's an emphasis on doing all the little things right in the run game, as the Bears piled up a grand total of 8 yards in the run game (7 sacks to Ross Bowers added to that). The Bears haven't sprung a run beyond 19 yards so far on the season, and that's due to the little things according to Patrick Mekari.

"A lot of the time when we're watching film, it's not a missed block or a whiff or miscommunication, it's the small stuff," Mekari said. "It's six inches here, it's the hand-placement there, it's very small technical things that we've got to key in on."

It's also a bit on the running backs, according to Patrick Laird.

"I've gotten the most carries, so it's mostly on me," Laird said, "running more physical, running more downhill. When I get a crease, take it, just put my face mask downhill and take the opportunities that I'm given."

Laird's averaged 2.9 yards per carry so far, as his yards after contact numbers are down from a year ago, but there's a thought that the QB run game should open things up for him.

"It should, just numbers wise, when you have another running threat on the field," Laird sai, "they also need to have another person on the field accounting for that. It should help out, we expect it to, but it's not on the quarterbacks for the running backs to break runs, it's on the running backs to break runs."

All this said, but Oregon has been one of the best teams in the country against the run, with opposing teams getting 2.1 yards per carry against the unit. Justin Hollins and Troy Dye have been the two productive linebackers in those spots, combining for 47 tackles and 21 defensive stops (defined as any play that results in a 'loss' for the offense, not necessarily a tackle for loss, but a tackle for no gain on 3rd and 1). Scott and Jelks have 26 combined defensive stops as well.