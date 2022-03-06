There was enough urging by the Cal coaching staff to get out on a visit that Sonora High School two-way lineman Roger Alderman eventually just had to know what was going on in Berkeley. Offensive line coach Angus McClure stopped by Alderman’s school to watch him play basketball during the season, and continued to push him to make the trek out to Cal for a trip.

Saturday, the 6-foot-5 lineman made that trip and the day ended with an offer from the Bears.

In one day, the program went from being a school Alderman had not been focused on to being right in the mix as he moves ahead in the process.

“It was amazing,” Alderman said of his visit. “I wasn’t really thinking about Cal before that trip, but going over there, checking out the campus and their facilities, it’s a really beautiful place. I actually kind of really enjoyed it, and taking it into full consideration.”

McClure has been persistent in recruiting Alderman leading into the visit and offer, so it is not as though he wast caught off guard by the decision from the Cal staff. However, the latest visit helped him expand on the relationship he has with the Bears offensive line coach.