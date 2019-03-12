Tulsa RB Commit Tahj Brooks talks Cal Offer
Cal's looking for running backs in the 2020 class, and the latest in the class to land an offer is Manor (TX) running back Tahj Brooks. Brooks, currently committed to Tulsa, received an offer last ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news