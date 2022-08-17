Tulane OL commit Noah Gardner adds Power Five offer from Cal

When Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy offensive lineman Noah Gardner made his commitment last Friday he figured that would be the end of the process. He picked the Green Wave over a host of other options including Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Army and Navy among others.

However, just a couple days after he reached a decision and announced his commitment a new offer came over the phone. The 6-foot-6 prospect, who previously played tight end earlier in his career, jumped on the phone with Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure and the conversation ended with Gardner's first Power Five offer.

Now, there is a lot for the 2023 recruit to think about a little over a week before he begins his senior season.

“It’s always a dream come true whenever you get a Power Five offer from a school like Cal, which they’re in the Pac-12,” he said. “But, right now I am committed to Tulane and even with Cal coming in as a Power Five and offering me, really, I’m just focused on my team. And, we’re trying to win a state championship.”