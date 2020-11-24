"It doesn’t minimize the impact of the Big Game to our team and our fans. We know how much it means to us and everybody out there," Wilcox noted, "we appreciate it for all that it is, regardless of the circumstances. We love our fans, and we wish that they could be out at the games, enjoying being out at the stadium, being around their friends and family as well. It’s just one of those things that none of us have control over to a degree. We understand people are making sacrifices, and we want to be maybe a part of their life that brings them some joy, give them something to cheer for, the Big Game means a lot to some people and hopefully next year we’ll be seeing them in person once again."

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox had his regular media availability Tuesday morning, as Cal continues their preparation toward the 123rd Big Game. It's a strange time, considering that the Bears are more than a year removed from the last time they played in Memorial Stadium, just over a year since taking the Axe back, and they'll be doing it in front of some media and a bunch of cardboard cutouts. The meaning of the game hasn't been lost on the team, even with the world being in a much different place than it was a year ago at this time.

When the Bears do play the Cardinal Friday afternoon, it will likely be with a bit more of the youth that they had a week ago. Cal had multiple offensive linemen out due to COVID-19 protocols, with starters Will Craig, Valentino Daltoso, and Jake Curhan all affected. If they can't go, Brayden Rohme, Matt Cindric, and Brandon Mello would all start in their place.

"That’s what it looks like," Wilcox said of the three linemen still being out, "based on the guidelines that have been given. We’ll know more closer to gametime, but we’re anticipating that being the case."

In addition, Mike Saffell may be unavailable for the Bears Friday, after getting injured in the first half of Cal's loss to Oregon State. Wilcox was hopeful that Saffell would be back (the senior center had crutches and a boot on the sideline Saturday), but noted that nothing would be announced until game-time. In his place, Brian Driscoll would start, as the redshirt freshman impressed when called upon.

"He has room for improvement," Wilcox noted, "which you’d expect a guy who hasn’t played before would, but I think he went in there and battled, competed really hard and knew what to do. Not a lot of mental errors, but a lot of things he can grow and improve upon from a technique standpoint. There’s not a lot that can substitute from those reps he got in the game."

Cal could also welcome back RB Christopher Brown Jr. and DL Stanley McKenzie on Friday, though Wilcox gave a similar answer to his one on Saffell's health.

As far as Stanford goes, they're coming in with the same 0-2 record that Cal sports, though their last scheduled game against Washington State was canceled for COVID-19 concerns on the Cougars' side. To Wilcox, Stanford still looks like Stanford

"Big and physical like they have been," Wilcox said, "they’ve got some big wideouts who can create some mismatch situations with their size, so it’ll be great for our guys to go out and compete against them. Really talented runner (Austin Jones) who we know well, quarterback’s a good player, seems like they always have good quarterback play. Defensively, more of the same, they’re really physical up front, some active linebackers, and some defensive backs that have got some cover skills, they’ve got a couple new guys that are playing there, talented guys and I think they’re a really good football team."

Cal already has one practice of prep done for Stanford, and they'll continue to prepare as the Big Game gets closer to its Friday, 1:30 PM start.